Chinese embassy in Sweden warns of ‘bad consequences’ after Gui Minhai gets literary prize
- ‘Giving an award to such a criminal is an outright political farce … wrong deeds will only meet bad consequences,’ mission says
- Comments echo warnings made earlier by Chinese ambassador Gui Congyou, who said Culture Minister Amanda Lind would not be welcome in China if she attended award ceremony
China’s embassy in Sweden on Saturday repeated comments made by its ambassador that the European nation could face “bad consequences” for honouring detained bookseller Gui Minhai with a free speech literary prize.
“Despite strong opposition by the Chinese side, [literary organisation] Svenska PEN insisted on issuing an award to Gui Minhai, and the Culture Minister of Sweden [Amanda Lind] attended the ceremony, which the Chinese side expresses strong discontent and strong opposition against,” the mission said in a statement.
The comments came amid growing calls from local politicians for Gui Congyou, China’s ambassador to Sweden, to be expelled from the country for his provocative remarks.
The envoy said on Friday that granting the award would harm relations between the two countries and that Lind would not be welcome in China if she attended the award ceremony.
“As we have solemnly pointed out, Gui Minhai is a criminal that committed serious crimes in both China and Sweden,” the embassy said.
“Giving an award to such a criminal is an outright political farce … As a Chinese saying goes, good deeds will be rewarded with good results, whereas wrong deeds will only meet bad consequences.
“The serious mistake by the Swedish side undoubtedly creates serious difficulties to normal friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and Sweden.”
Gui Minhai, 55, is currently being detained at an undisclosed location in China. Beijing has said he is being held for his involvement in a fatal drink-driving accident. Sweden has repeatedly called for his release.
Ambassador Gui, who has served in Sweden since August 2017, has been a vocal critic of his host nation’s media coverage of China. According to a report by the Swedish Institute of International Affairs, co-authored by Bjorn Jerden, head of its Asia programme, between January 2018 and May of this year, the Chinese embassy issued 57 statements critical of local press coverage of China.
Jerden said it appeared the envoy wanted to reignite the dispute between the two sides.
“China chose to portray this as an escalation from the Swedish side, hence the rationale for the threat,” he said.
“Even against the background of the propaganda campaign of the past two years, this is a new development. It’s the strongest language we’ve seen so far. [But] I can’t imagine that it will affect how Swedish civil society engages with the Gui Minhai case.”
The embassy’s comments reignited calls from Swedish politicians for Gui Congyou to be expelled from the country.
On Saturday, Hakan Svenneling, spokesman for the Left Party, said on Twitter that the ambassador should “be declared persona non grata … after he has threatened the Swedish government to silence”.
However, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that expelling Gui would not be “a good way” to resolve the dispute.
Nonetheless, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Friday that the country would not back down on the issue.
“We are not going to give in to this type of threat. Never,” he said. “We have freedom of expression in Sweden and that’s how it is. Period.”
The Swedish branch of PEN International, a group that supports freedom of expression and advocates the protection of writers that face political repression, awarded its Tucholsky Prize to Gui Minhai. During the ceremony on Friday evening in Stockholm, an empty chair was placed on stage in his absence, the organisation said.
Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse
Sweden honours detained bookseller Gui Minhai despite Chinese threats
- Swedish culture minister defies warning to present free speech literary prize
- Hong Kong bookseller is in detention at an unknown location in China
Gui, a Chinese-born Swedish citizen, was known for publishing gossipy titles about Chinese political leaders out of a Hong Kong bookshop. He disappeared while on holiday in Thailand in 2015 before resurfacing in mainland China several months later.
The Swedish section of free speech organisation PEN International gave its Tucholsky Prize to the 55-year-old, who is currently in detention at an unknown location in China. The prize is for a writer or publisher being persecuted, threatened or in exile from his or her country.
“China resolutely opposes Swedish PEN awarding a criminal and lie fabricator,” China’s ambassador to Sweden Gui Congyou said in remarks published in English on the embassy’s website.
“We oppose even more resolutely any Swedish government officials attending the award ceremony.”
China would “surely take countermeasures”, the envoy said, adding that “some people in Sweden shouldn’t expect to feel at ease after hurting the feelings of the Chinese people”.
He told Swedish news agency TT that any government representative attending the ceremony would be declared unwelcome in China.
The embassy also said in a statement that the “serious mistake by the Swedish side undoubtedly creates serious difficulties to normal friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and Sweden”.
In spite of China’s threats, Sweden’s Culture and Democracy Minister Amanda Lind attended the ceremony.
“Those in power should never take the liberty to attack free artistic expression or free speech,” she said while presenting the award in Stockholm.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said earlier in the day that the Scandinavian country would not back down.
“We are not going to give in to this type of threat. Never. We have freedom of expression in Sweden and that’s how it is, period,” he told Swedish Television.
Lind had earlier called Beijing’s threat “serious”.
“We have made it clear to China’s representatives that we stand by our position that Gui Minhai must be released and that we have freedom of expression in Sweden,” she told TT.
“This means that Swedish PEN must, of course, be allowed to award this prize to whoever they want, free of any influence. And as culture and democracy minister it is natural for me to attend the award ceremony.”
Relations between Sweden and China have been strained for several years over Gui Minhai’s detention.
He has appeared on Chinese state television confessing to a fatal drink-driving accident from more than a decade earlier.
He served two years in prison, but three months after his October 2017 release he was again arrested while on a train to Beijing, travelling with Swedish diplomats.
His supporters and family have claimed his detention is part of a political repression campaign orchestrated by Chinese authorities.
The Chinese ambassador said Gui had “spread lies and viciously attacked the Chinese government”, adding that Beijing supported “freedom of expression based on objective facts, not ‘freedom of lies’”.
The Tucholsky Prize, named after German writer Kurt Tucholsky, who moved to Sweden in the early 1930s as a refugee from Nazi Germany, is worth 150,000 kronor (US$15,500). The prize was established in 1984 and has been previously won by Adam Zagajevski, Nuruddin Farah, Salman Rushdie, Taslima Nasrin and Svetlana Alexievich, among others.