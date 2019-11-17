Channels

SCMP
An aerial view of Majuro town centre’s central business district. Photo: TNS
Diplomacy

Marshall Islands may be focus for US-China competition as elections loom and expiration of American deal for billions of dollars approaches

  • The compact, which gives Washington control of defence and security in exchange for billions of dollars in aid, ends in 2023
  • The Taiwan-aligned president is challenged by those supporting mainland-backed investment in the country
Topic |   Pacific nations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:29am, 17 Nov, 2019

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (right) and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing earlier this year. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

The China question in Sri Lanka’s presidential election

  • One of the front runners in Saturday’s poll could steer Colombo closer to Beijing but the focus should be on the longer term, observers say
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 10:51pm, 16 Nov, 2019

