SCMP
China’s official state news agency is reporting that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He have had a “constructive” telephone discussion. Also on the call was US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US-China trade negotiators in ‘constructive’ phone call

  • Xinhua reports discussion included ‘core issues’ for phase one of trade agreement but gives few details
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:45am, 17 Nov, 2019

Larry Kudlow, the White House economic adviser, says a trade deal between China and the US is ‘coming down to short strokes’. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

US trade adviser Kudlow says deal with China in final stages after Beijing insists on tariff cut

  • White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow says a trade deal with China is close but ‘not done yet’
  • Top trade negotiators from Washington and Beijing will talk on Friday, US Agriculture Department official says
Topic |   China economy
SCMP Reporter

SCMP Reporter  

Updated: 3:40am, 16 Nov, 2019

