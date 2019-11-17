China’s official state news agency is reporting that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He have had a “constructive” telephone discussion. Also on the call was US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: AFP
US-China trade negotiators in ‘constructive’ phone call
- Xinhua reports discussion included ‘core issues’ for phase one of trade agreement but gives few details
US trade adviser Kudlow says deal with China in final stages after Beijing insists on tariff cut
- White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow says a trade deal with China is close but ‘not done yet’
- Top trade negotiators from Washington and Beijing will talk on Friday, US Agriculture Department official says
