An artist’s impression of the Taipei Twin Towers project. Photo: MVRDV
Hong Kong firm that lost Taipei Twin Towers over ‘links to mainland China’ appeals decision
- Executive with Nan Hai Development says company is ready to sue over loss of multibillion-dollar scheme on national security grounds
- Taipei court has begun considering appeal and decision expected in two to four weeks
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwanese presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu says he can get talks with Beijing back on track without surrendering to threats. Photo: AP
Taiwan presidential hopeful Han Kuo-yu says ‘no peace deal with Beijing until threats end’
- Kuomintang representative denies being mainland’s ‘preferred candidate’, but says he has the skills to put cross-straits talks back on track
- Han also urges Hong Kong to introduce general elections so that residents ‘can elect the people they want’
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
