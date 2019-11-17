Jamaica has said its infrastructure-building cooperation with China will continue, but no new loan programmes will be negotiated. Photo: AFP
Why Jamaica wants to call time on Chinese borrowing
- While the Caribbean nation is trying to cut down its high levels of debt, it may also want to address US concerns about growing Chinese influence
- China’s growing economic footprint has also prompted a domestic backlash amid complaints local workers are losing out
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan meets Ghanaian Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia in Accra. Photo: Xinhua
Ghana goes ahead with US$2 billion Chinese bauxite barter deal that has conservationists up in arms
- Beijing will supply infrastructure funds, grants and debt forgiveness to West African nation in exchange for ore vital to aluminium production
- Bauxite will be mined close to source of rivers that provide water for five million people
Topic | China-Africa relations
