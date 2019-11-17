Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

From left, former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, and Alibaba founder Jack Ma at the first Africa Netpreneur Prize awards. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

African start-ups get US$1 million boost from Jack Ma’s Netpreneur Prize

  • First grants awarded from Alibaba founder’s US$10 million decade-long fund to identify Africa’s most promising young entrepreneurs
  • ‘Africa today is like China 20 years ago. Because we had nothing. That is the opportunity’
Topic |   Jack Ma
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 10:50pm, 17 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

From left, former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, and Alibaba founder Jack Ma at the first Africa Netpreneur Prize awards. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cindy Chow Lok Mei-ki, executive director of Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund, says the fund has already deployed US$35 million in more than 20 Hong Kong companies since its launch in November 2015. Photo: Nora Tam
Companies

Jack Ma-backed start-up fund steps up search for next biotech unicorn from Hong Kong

  • The US$131 million fund started by Jack Ma seeks to nurture the next biotech unicorn, as it looks to mirror the success of on-demand van-hailing app GoGoVan and fintech firm WeLab
  • The fund has invested US$35 million in more than 20 start-ups, including Hong Kong-based genetics testing company Prenetics
Topic |   Venture capital market
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 11:53am, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cindy Chow Lok Mei-ki, executive director of Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund, says the fund has already deployed US$35 million in more than 20 Hong Kong companies since its launch in November 2015. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.