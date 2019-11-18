Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe greets US counterpart Mark Esper in Bangkok on Monday. Photo: AP
US should stop its provocation over Taiwan and South China Sea, Beijing defence minister tells Mark Esper
- Wei Fenghe calls on Washington to cease flexing its muscles, while Esper says his country seeks a free and open Indo-Pacific
- But the two defence ministers discuss how military-to-military cooperation can be a ‘stabiliser’ in the broader relationship
