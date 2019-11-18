The US wants China to commit to buying US$50 billion in agricultural products. Photo: Bloomberg
Agriculture orders and intellectual property ‘still big barriers to US-China trade deal’
- Chinese observers say disagreement over size of order for US farm products is one of the main stumbling blocks to a ‘phase one’ agreement
- Neither side mentioned ‘making progress’ or ‘reaching consensus’ after the lead negotiators spoke by telephone over the weekend
US President Donald Trump speaking in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China warned of ‘substantial’ trade war tariff increases by US President Donald Trump if deal is not reached
- In a speech in New York, the US president reiterates that scheduled 15 per cent tariffs will be imposed on December 15 if a deal is not reached
- Interim agreement expected to include a US pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for December 15 on about US$156 billion worth of Chinese imports
