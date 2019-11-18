Channels

The US wants China to commit to buying US$50 billion in agricultural products. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Agriculture orders and intellectual property 'still big barriers to US-China trade deal'

  • Chinese observers say disagreement over size of order for US farm products is one of the main stumbling blocks to a ‘phase one’ agreement
  • Neither side mentioned ‘making progress’ or ‘reaching consensus’ after the lead negotiators spoke by telephone over the weekend
Topic | US-China trade war
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 11:19pm, 18 Nov, 2019

The US wants China to commit to buying US$50 billion in agricultural products. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump speaking in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China warned of 'substantial' trade war tariff increases by US President Donald Trump if deal is not reached

  • In a speech in New York, the US president reiterates that scheduled 15 per cent tariffs will be imposed on December 15 if a deal is not reached
  • Interim agreement expected to include a US pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for December 15 on about US$156 billion worth of Chinese imports
Topic | US-China trade war
SCMP

Jodi Xu Klein  

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 11:39am, 13 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaking in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP
