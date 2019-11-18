Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-government radicals and riot police face off on Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Diplomacy

China has the ‘resolution and power’ to end Hong Kong unrest, says ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming

  • Diplomat says central government will not ‘sit on its hands and watch’ if the situation deteriorates when asked if PLA could be deployed in city
  • Liu blames protesters for unleashing ‘black terror’ and restates government’s backing for city’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 10:36pm, 18 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government radicals and riot police face off on Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.