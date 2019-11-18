Anti-government radicals and riot police face off on Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
China has the ‘resolution and power’ to end Hong Kong unrest, says ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming
- Diplomat says central government will not ‘sit on its hands and watch’ if the situation deteriorates when asked if PLA could be deployed in city
- Liu blames protesters for unleashing ‘black terror’ and restates government’s backing for city’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam
