Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Chaotic exchanges in Hong Kong between police and protesters have added to concerns that Sunday’s elections could be postponed. Photo: Sam Tsang
Diplomacy

Hong Kong’s District Council elections must proceed as planned, European Union urges

  • Ruling out a delay would ‘send an important signal about democratic rights under the Basic Law’, statement by 28-nation bloc says
  • Amid siege at university, EU also calls for de-escalation by all sides, police action to remain ‘proportionate’, and a comprehensive inquiry
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 10:44am, 19 Nov, 2019

Police have made mass arrests since the stand-off started on Sunday. Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: university campus stand-off between radicals and riot squad shows no sign of ending as thousands hit streets in bid to relieve police siege

  • About 40 injured activists were allowed to leave Polytechnic University campus to get treatment, although they might still face charges later
  • Dozens slip through police lines and escape under cover of night by using ropes to descend from a footbridge to a highway and ride away on motorcycles
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 9:58am, 19 Nov, 2019

