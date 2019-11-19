Chaotic exchanges in Hong Kong between police and protesters have added to concerns that Sunday’s elections could be postponed. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s District Council elections must proceed as planned, European Union urges
- Ruling out a delay would ‘send an important signal about democratic rights under the Basic Law’, statement by 28-nation bloc says
- Amid siege at university, EU also calls for de-escalation by all sides, police action to remain ‘proportionate’, and a comprehensive inquiry
Police have made mass arrests since the stand-off started on Sunday. Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: university campus stand-off between radicals and riot squad shows no sign of ending as thousands hit streets in bid to relieve police siege
- About 40 injured activists were allowed to leave Polytechnic University campus to get treatment, although they might still face charges later
- Dozens slip through police lines and escape under cover of night by using ropes to descend from a footbridge to a highway and ride away on motorcycles
