Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Senate committee has said billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded research in the US has contributed to China’s rise. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

US failing to prevent China stealing research, congressional report says

  • FBI should be more effective in warning universities about Chinese economic and industrial espionage, it says
  • Agencies providing research grants and visas do too little to track recipients, while universities must be better at spotting conflicts of interest, it says
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:32pm, 19 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Senate committee has said billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded research in the US has contributed to China’s rise. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Graduates at Columbia University in New York wave Chinese national flags. Photo: Xinhua
China

Chinese still choosing to study in US despite hostilities – but growth of the trend slows sharply

  • Rate of increase in the number of Chinese students in the US has been in uninterrupted decline since the 2009-10 academic year
  • The number of newly arriving Chinese undergraduates was almost flat and the number of non-degree students fell 5.4 per cent
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Mark Magnier  

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 2:30am, 19 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Graduates at Columbia University in New York wave Chinese national flags. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.