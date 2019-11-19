A Senate committee has said billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded research in the US has contributed to China’s rise. Photo: Xinhua
US failing to prevent China stealing research, congressional report says
- FBI should be more effective in warning universities about Chinese economic and industrial espionage, it says
- Agencies providing research grants and visas do too little to track recipients, while universities must be better at spotting conflicts of interest, it says
Graduates at Columbia University in New York wave Chinese national flags. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese still choosing to study in US despite hostilities – but growth of the trend slows sharply
- Rate of increase in the number of Chinese students in the US has been in uninterrupted decline since the 2009-10 academic year
- The number of newly arriving Chinese undergraduates was almost flat and the number of non-degree students fell 5.4 per cent
