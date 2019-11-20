A protester is led away by police after he left the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK foreign minister Dominic Raab to raise Hong Kong protests in talks with French and German counterparts
- The diplomatic force of European action will be strongest if the three countries act together, says an advocate for the pro-democracy demonstrators
- The British foreign secretary considers Hong Kong and Iran his top two foreign policy issues, according to people familiar with his thinking
Chaotic exchanges in Hong Kong between police and protesters have added to concerns that Sunday’s elections could be postponed. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s district council elections must proceed as planned, European Union urges
- Ruling out a delay would ‘send an important signal about democratic rights under the Basic Law’, 28-nation bloc says
- Amid siege at university, EU also calls for de-escalation by all sides, police action to remain ‘proportionate’, and a comprehensive inquiry
