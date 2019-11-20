Channels

A protester is led away by police after he left the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

UK foreign minister Dominic Raab to raise Hong Kong protests in talks with French and German counterparts

  • The diplomatic force of European action will be strongest if the three countries act together, says an advocate for the pro-democracy demonstrators
  • The British foreign secretary considers Hong Kong and Iran his top two foreign policy issues, according to people familiar with his thinking
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 8:00am, 20 Nov, 2019

A protester is led away by police after he left the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chaotic exchanges in Hong Kong between police and protesters have added to concerns that Sunday’s elections could be postponed. Photo: Sam Tsang
Diplomacy

Hong Kong’s district council elections must proceed as planned, European Union urges

  • Ruling out a delay would ‘send an important signal about democratic rights under the Basic Law’, 28-nation bloc says
  • Amid siege at university, EU also calls for de-escalation by all sides, police action to remain ‘proportionate’, and a comprehensive inquiry
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 8:59pm, 19 Nov, 2019

Chaotic exchanges in Hong Kong between police and protesters have added to concerns that Sunday’s elections could be postponed. Photo: Sam Tsang
