Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A protester holds an American flag on Wednesday at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, where anti-government protesters remain under police siege. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China ‘will retaliate’ if Donald Trump signs Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law

  • Beijing calls on Washington to ‘stop the act becoming law’ after it is passed by Senate, with the US president retaining the right to sign or veto it
  • Support for the bill surges among senators amid a siege at a Hong Kong university campus
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 12:09pm, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester holds an American flag on Wednesday at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, where anti-government protesters remain under police siege. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police detain a student activist at Polytechnic University. Support for a US Senate bill that could pave the way for diplomatic action and sanctions against Hong Kong surged following violence at the campus. Photo: AP
Politics

US Senate passes Hong Kong democracy bill in a win for Washington’s China hardliners

  • The number of lawmakers cosponsoring surged ahead of the bill’s passage, following violence at Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University
  • The approval likely sends the legislation to US President Donald Trump to sign into law
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 11:54am, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police detain a student activist at Polytechnic University. Support for a US Senate bill that could pave the way for diplomatic action and sanctions against Hong Kong surged following violence at the campus. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.