A protester holds an American flag on Wednesday at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, where anti-government protesters remain under police siege. Photo: AP
China ‘will retaliate’ if Donald Trump signs Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law
- Beijing calls on Washington to ‘stop the act becoming law’ after it is passed by Senate, with the US president retaining the right to sign or veto it
- Support for the bill surges among senators amid a siege at a Hong Kong university campus
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A protester holds an American flag on Wednesday at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, where anti-government protesters remain under police siege. Photo: AP
Police detain a student activist at Polytechnic University. Support for a US Senate bill that could pave the way for diplomatic action and sanctions against Hong Kong surged following violence at the campus. Photo: AP
US Senate passes Hong Kong democracy bill in a win for Washington’s China hardliners
- The number of lawmakers cosponsoring surged ahead of the bill’s passage, following violence at Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University
- The approval likely sends the legislation to US President Donald Trump to sign into law
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police detain a student activist at Polytechnic University. Support for a US Senate bill that could pave the way for diplomatic action and sanctions against Hong Kong surged following violence at the campus. Photo: AP