Clashes the Hong Kong Polytechnic University prompted calls in Brussels for restraint, but diplomats said the EU was reluctant to act more decisively. Photo: Sam Tsang
Europe reluctant to do more about Hong Kong for fear of Beijing’s reaction, say diplomats
- So far the EU has limited itself to calls for restraint and ‘political support’ but it is not expected to follow the US lead by implementing specific measures
- One diplomat said ‘at the end of the day, I fear that the economic relationship is just too important’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Clashes the Hong Kong Polytechnic University prompted calls in Brussels for restraint, but diplomats said the EU was reluctant to act more decisively. Photo: Sam Tsang