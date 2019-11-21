Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube upset the Chinese embassy in Harare with his budget report. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China demands explanation as Zimbabwe understates aid figure by US$133 million

  • Southern African nation asked to give a ‘full and convincing’ account after finance minister says funding from China in first nine months of 2019 was just US$3.6 million
  • By comparison, United States, Britain and European Union contributed a combined US$141 million in the period
Topic |   Zimbabwe
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 5:00am, 21 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube upset the Chinese embassy in Harare with his budget report. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.