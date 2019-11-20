Channels

China had the second-largest defence budget after the United States in 2018, according to Nato. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Nato set to keep close eye on China’s growing military might

  • Foreign ministers to meet in London to discuss plans to monitor the build-up of Beijing’s armed forces as the bloc tries to show that it is rising to today’s challenges.
Topic |   Nato
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:58pm, 20 Nov, 2019

President Xi Jinping presents a flower basket commemorating deceased PLA Air Force officers in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Military

Xi Jinping reiterates rallying call to Chinese military, stresses need for Communist Party’s ‘grip’

  • Grass-roots units are encountering new conditions and changes in mission, president says
  • He emphasises importance of lower ranks and says anti-corruption drive must reach all levels
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 9:31pm, 11 Nov, 2019

