China had the second-largest defence budget after the United States in 2018, according to Nato. Photo: Reuters
Nato set to keep close eye on China’s growing military might
- Foreign ministers to meet in London to discuss plans to monitor the build-up of Beijing’s armed forces as the bloc tries to show that it is rising to today’s challenges.
Topic | Nato
China had the second-largest defence budget after the United States in 2018, according to Nato. Photo: Reuters
President Xi Jinping presents a flower basket commemorating deceased PLA Air Force officers in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping reiterates rallying call to Chinese military, stresses need for Communist Party’s ‘grip’
- Grass-roots units are encountering new conditions and changes in mission, president says
- He emphasises importance of lower ranks and says anti-corruption drive must reach all levels
Topic | China military
President Xi Jinping presents a flower basket commemorating deceased PLA Air Force officers in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Xinhua