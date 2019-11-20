Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

There is a growing bipartisan consensus in Washington regarding China. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US Senate rush to pass Hong Kong democracy bill brings growing concerns over city’s future into focus

  • The legislation has been described as ‘symbolic’ because most powers already exist in law – but analysts say it shows strength of bipartisan feeling towards China
  • Business leaders fear room for compromise is getting smaller with Congress ‘likely to crucify Donald Trump’ if he vetoes legislation
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 10:51pm, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

There is a growing bipartisan consensus in Washington regarding China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 would allow sanctions against individuals deemed responsible for undermining Hong Kong’s special autonomy status. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
China Economy

Hong Kong people could feel ‘most of the pain’ from US human rights act, American experts warn

  • The bill, which is awaiting approval from the US Senate, is designed to ensure China does not undermine Hong Kong’s special autonomy status
  • But American experts suggest that if the US uses the ‘one-off’ tool it would needlessly punish the city’s residents and lose leverage over the situation
Topic |   Human rights
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 6:55pm, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 would allow sanctions against individuals deemed responsible for undermining Hong Kong’s special autonomy status. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.