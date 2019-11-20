There is a growing bipartisan consensus in Washington regarding China. Photo: Reuters
US Senate rush to pass Hong Kong democracy bill brings growing concerns over city’s future into focus
- The legislation has been described as ‘symbolic’ because most powers already exist in law – but analysts say it shows strength of bipartisan feeling towards China
- Business leaders fear room for compromise is getting smaller with Congress ‘likely to crucify Donald Trump’ if he vetoes legislation
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 would allow sanctions against individuals deemed responsible for undermining Hong Kong’s special autonomy status. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong people could feel ‘most of the pain’ from US human rights act, American experts warn
- The bill, which is awaiting approval from the US Senate, is designed to ensure China does not undermine Hong Kong’s special autonomy status
- But American experts suggest that if the US uses the ‘one-off’ tool it would needlessly punish the city’s residents and lose leverage over the situation
Topic | Human rights
