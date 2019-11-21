Channels

South Koreans protest outside the Defence Ministry in Seoul on Friday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump is threatening South Korea, but US military commitments to long-time allies are considered safe

  • To curb in the growing influence of China and Russia, Washington needs its strategically located old friends, analysts note
  • ‘The US foreign policy establishment no doubt understands the importance of its alliance systems in Europe and Asia,’ regardless of the president’s rhetoric
Topic |   Diplomacy
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 12:28am, 21 Nov, 2019

Marines from South Korea and the US during joint landing military exercises. Photo: AP
East Asia

South Korea refuses to pay US$5 billion to cover cost of US troops, causing talks to break down

  • Each side claims the other was not prepared to reach a compromise on sharing the costs for hosting 28,500 US troops to deter North Korea
  • Donald Trump has floated the idea of pulling US troops from the Korean peninsula, which remains technically in a state of war
Topic |   South Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:33pm, 19 Nov, 2019

Marines from South Korea and the US during joint landing military exercises. Photo: AP
