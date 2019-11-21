South Koreans protest outside the Defence Ministry in Seoul on Friday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump is threatening South Korea, but US military commitments to long-time allies are considered safe
- To curb in the growing influence of China and Russia, Washington needs its strategically located old friends, analysts note
- ‘The US foreign policy establishment no doubt understands the importance of its alliance systems in Europe and Asia,’ regardless of the president’s rhetoric
Topic | Diplomacy
Marines from South Korea and the US during joint landing military exercises. Photo: AP
