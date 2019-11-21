The fate of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act will soon rest with US President Donald Trump. Photo: White House via AP
After Hong Kong democracy act passes, US lawmakers still have 150 other China-related bills to deliberate
- Among the pending congressional legislation is a measure addressing ‘security threats’ caused by Beijing’s mass internment of Uygurs
- Other subjects of bills targeting China include cybersecurity, the fentanyl trade, political influence operations, Taiwan and the South China Sea
Topic | US-China relations
