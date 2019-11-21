Channels

The fate of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act will soon rest with US President Donald Trump. Photo: White House via AP
Diplomacy

After Hong Kong democracy act passes, US lawmakers still have 150 other China-related bills to deliberate

  • Among the pending congressional legislation is a measure addressing ‘security threats’ caused by Beijing’s mass internment of Uygurs
  • Other subjects of bills targeting China include cybersecurity, the fentanyl trade, political influence operations, Taiwan and the South China Sea
Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney

Updated: 6:26am, 21 Nov, 2019

There is a growing bipartisan consensus in Washington regarding China. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US Senate rush to pass Hong Kong democracy bill brings growing concerns over city’s future into focus

  • The legislation has been described as ‘symbolic’ because most powers already exist in US law – but analysts say it shows strength of bipartisan feeling towards China
  • Business leaders fear room for compromise is getting smaller with Congress ‘likely to crucify Donald Trump’ if he vetoes legislation
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 12:03am, 21 Nov, 2019

