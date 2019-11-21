A riot police officer points a gun at protesters attempting to escape the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US House approves Hong Kong rights bill, sends measure to Donald Trump to sign or veto
- Vote was an overwhelming 417-1 in favour of Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
- Legislation will require regular reviews of the city’s special financial status, amid China’s crackdown on anti-government protest movement
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A riot police officer points a gun at protesters attempting to escape the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus on Monday. Photo: Reuters
There is a growing bipartisan consensus in Washington regarding China. Photo: Reuters
US Senate rush to pass Hong Kong democracy bill brings growing concerns over city’s future into focus
- The legislation has been described as ‘symbolic’ because most powers already exist in US law – but analysts say it shows strength of bipartisan feeling towards China
- Business leaders fear room for compromise is getting smaller with Congress ‘likely to crucify Donald Trump’ if he vetoes legislation
Topic | Hong Kong protests
There is a growing bipartisan consensus in Washington regarding China. Photo: Reuters