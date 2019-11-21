Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan delivers his speech at the New Economy Forum in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China’s Vice-President Wang Qishan hits out at ‘protectionism and populism’, as trade deal with US hangs in balance
- Countries should stop ‘blaming and resenting others’, and abandon cold war mentality, he says in speech at New Economy Forum
- Remarks come as Donald Trump says Beijing is ‘not stepping up to the level I want’ in making concessions towards a partial agreement
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan delivers his speech at the New Economy Forum in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the White House remains “optimistic” that a trade deal can be reached. Photo: AP
China remains silent as Trump repeats threat to hike tariffs if trade war deal not reached soon
- Chinese officials and state media have been silent on threats from US president to raise tariffs on Chinese goods if ‘phase one’ trade deal not settled soon
- Senior White House officials still optimistic a deal can be reached to end 17-month tariff war
Topic | China economy
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the White House remains “optimistic” that a trade deal can be reached. Photo: AP