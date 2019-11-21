Tuvalu’s Foreign Minister Simon Kofe says his country’s ties with Taiwan are “the strongest they’ve ever been”. Photo: Reuters
Tuvalu rejects Chinese firms’ offer to build islands, stands with Taiwan
- Relations between Pacific nation and Taipei ‘strongest they’ve ever been’, Foreign Minister Simon Kofe says
- Country is working to set up a group to unite Taiwan’s remaining allies in Pacific, he says
