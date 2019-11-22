Channels

Some people in China think US President Donald Trump has been a catalyst for reform. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Chinese internet users hail ‘Comrade Donald Trump’ for driving reforms

  • Academics say US president’s policies have been a catalyst for innovation
  • But Communist Party official says Trump’s role not significant enough to merit mention in official documents
Topic |   Donald Trump
SCMP

Jane Cai  

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 5:10am, 22 Nov, 2019

Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan delivers his speech at the New Economy Forum in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China’s Vice-President Wang Qishan hits out at ‘protectionism and populism’, as trade deal with US hangs in balance

  • Countries should stop ‘blaming and resenting others’, and abandon cold war mentality, he says in speech at New Economy Forum
  • Remarks come as Donald Trump says Beijing is ‘not stepping up to the level I want’ in making concessions towards a partial agreement
Topic |   US-China relations
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 5:06pm, 21 Nov, 2019

Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan delivers his speech at the New Economy Forum in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
