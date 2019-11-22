Some people in China think US President Donald Trump has been a catalyst for reform. Photo: Reuters
Chinese internet users hail ‘Comrade Donald Trump’ for driving reforms
- Academics say US president’s policies have been a catalyst for innovation
- But Communist Party official says Trump’s role not significant enough to merit mention in official documents
Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan delivers his speech at the New Economy Forum in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China’s Vice-President Wang Qishan hits out at ‘protectionism and populism’, as trade deal with US hangs in balance
- Countries should stop ‘blaming and resenting others’, and abandon cold war mentality, he says in speech at New Economy Forum
- Remarks come as Donald Trump says Beijing is ‘not stepping up to the level I want’ in making concessions towards a partial agreement
