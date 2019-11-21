Channels

Anti-government protesters gather in Hong Kong last month to urge US congressmen to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Felix Wong
Diplomacy

US’ Hong Kong democracy act slanders China to a level close to madness, Foreign Minister Wang Yi says

  • Legislation aimed at China has ‘seriously poisoned the atmosphere’ between the countries, he says
  • China also summons US’ top Hong Kong envoy to warn of unspecified countermeasures over the act, a day after calling in top US official in Beijing
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Owen Churchill  

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 6:00pm, 21 Nov, 2019

Anti-government protesters gather in Hong Kong last month to urge US congressmen to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Felix Wong
Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan delivers his speech at the New Economy Forum in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China’s Vice-President Wang Qishan hits out at ‘protectionism and populism’, as trade deal with US hangs in balance

  • Countries should stop ‘blaming and resenting others’, and abandon cold war mentality, he says in speech at New Economy Forum
  • Remarks come as Donald Trump says Beijing is ‘not stepping up to the level I want’ in making concessions towards a partial agreement
Topic |   US-China relations
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 5:06pm, 21 Nov, 2019

Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan delivers his speech at the New Economy Forum in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
