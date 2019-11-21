Channels

Chinese university students are obliged to take a civic education course. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

NYU Shanghai’s Chinese students set to take compulsory ‘civic education’ course next month

  • Patriotic training mandatory for students born in mainland China
  • Last year’s syllabus included a trip to a martyrs’ cemetery and watching ‘socialist’ videos
Topic |   US-China relations
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 9:30pm, 21 Nov, 2019

Chinese university students are obliged to take a civic education course. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Senate committee has said billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded research in the US has contributed to China’s rise. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

US failing to prevent China stealing research, congressional report says

  • FBI should be more effective in warning universities about Chinese economic and industrial espionage, it says
  • Agencies providing research grants and visas do too little to track recipients, while universities must be better at spotting conflicts of interest, it says
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:07pm, 19 Nov, 2019

A Senate committee has said billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded research in the US has contributed to China's rise. Photo: Xinhua
