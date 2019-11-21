Channels

Plans for Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to meet in Chile fell through. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China watching Donald Trump’s response to US Hong Kong bill as it threatens to become new barrier to trade deal

  • One source says Beijing may decide to ‘fight and talk alternatively’ and is now closely monitoring the US president’s next move following the vote by Congress
  • China reacted angrily to the proposals, accusing Washington of interfering in its internal affairs, and may feel obliged to respond
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Amanda Lee  

Louise Moon  

Updated: 11:37pm, 21 Nov, 2019

Plans for Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to meet in Chile fell through. Photo: AP
A protester holds an American flag on Wednesday at Polytechnic University, where anti-government protesters and police are locked in a stand-off. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China summons US diplomat, vows to retaliate if Donald Trump signs Hong Kong democracy act into law

  • Beijing calls on Washington to ‘stop the act becoming law’ after it is passed by Senate, with the US president retaining the right to sign or veto it
  • Support for the bill surges among senators amid a siege at a Hong Kong university campus
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 12:05am, 21 Nov, 2019

A protester holds an American flag on Wednesday at Polytechnic University, where anti-government protesters and police are locked in a stand-off. Photo: AP
