Plans for Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to meet in Chile fell through. Photo: AP
China watching Donald Trump’s response to US Hong Kong bill as it threatens to become new barrier to trade deal
- One source says Beijing may decide to ‘fight and talk alternatively’ and is now closely monitoring the US president’s next move following the vote by Congress
- China reacted angrily to the proposals, accusing Washington of interfering in its internal affairs, and may feel obliged to respond
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Plans for Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to meet in Chile fell through. Photo: AP
A protester holds an American flag on Wednesday at Polytechnic University, where anti-government protesters and police are locked in a stand-off. Photo: AP
China summons US diplomat, vows to retaliate if Donald Trump signs Hong Kong democracy act into law
- Beijing calls on Washington to ‘stop the act becoming law’ after it is passed by Senate, with the US president retaining the right to sign or veto it
- Support for the bill surges among senators amid a siege at a Hong Kong university campus
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A protester holds an American flag on Wednesday at Polytechnic University, where anti-government protesters and police are locked in a stand-off. Photo: AP