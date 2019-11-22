The arrest of the Chinese scientist was announced by the US Department of Justice. Photo: Reuters
Chinese national charged with stealing trade secrets in United States, justice department says
- Former Monsanto employee Haitao Xiang was stopped at a US airport before he could board a flight to China carrying proprietary farming software
- Xiang’s lawyer says his client will plead not guilty
