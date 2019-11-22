Xi Jinping pictured during a meeting with delegates at the forum in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China wants a US trade deal – but will fight back if necessary, says President Xi Jinping
- Chinese leader says his country is working for an agreement on the basis of ‘mutual respect and equality’
- In his first public comment on prospects for phase one agreement, Xi tells Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing ‘we have been working actively not to have a trade war’
Plans for Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to meet fell foul of the mass protests in Chile. Photo: AP
China stands firm on demand US lifts tariffs to reach trade war deal
- Ministry of Commerce in Beijing insists that removing the levies is an ‘important condition’ for reaching agreement
- US President Donald Trump warned earlier this week that he would make ‘substantial’ tariff increases if the two sides cannot resolve their dispute
