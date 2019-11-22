Channels

SCMP
Zimbabwe Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube arrives at his country’s parliament last week to present his budget. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Zimbabwean minister admits quoting wrong Chinese aid figure in his budget, China’s deputy ambassador says

  • Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube says the two countries are ‘working on a common accounting mechanism’
  • Chinese embassy is correct, deputy ambassador Zhao Baogang says after protesting that the budget understated the aid by US$133 million
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 6:15pm, 22 Nov, 2019

Three employees of China Road and Bridge Corporation, which built and runs Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway, were charged with trying to bribe investigators. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Chinese firms hit bribery and tax evasion troubles amid African corruption crackdowns

  • Series of cases in countries including Kenya and Uganda involve Chinese entities or directors
  • Beijing has criminalised bribing foreign public officials but unlike some other countries it has no law on corrupt practices abroad by companies or citizens
Topic |   Africa
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 10:44pm, 4 Nov, 2019

