Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Vessels from the Philippine and Chinese coastguards take part in a joint search and rescue exercise. Photo: AFP
Richard Heydarian
Opinion

Opinion

Richard Heydarian

Philippines’ new ‘maritime tsar’ keen to promote ties with China

  • New coastguard chief Joel Sarsiban Garcia has openly called for more cooperative relations with Beijing
  • Coastguard has emerged as a kingmaker, mediating between the seemingly contradictory positions of the Beijing-friendly civilian government and the US-trained armed forces
Richard Heydarian

Richard Heydarian  

Updated: 6:00pm, 23 Nov, 2019

Vessels from the Philippine and Chinese coastguards take part in a joint search and rescue exercise. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and his Philippine counterpart Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

US to boost military alliance with Philippines as South China Sea tensions grow

  • US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said the US would continue to conduct freedom-of-navigation operations in the South China Sea
  • He stressed that such acts send a clear message that all countries should abide by international laws
Topic |   South China Sea
SCMP

DPA  

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:48pm, 19 Nov, 2019

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and his Philippine counterpart Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: Reuters
