The US has said it will work with Taiwan to combat disinformation. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Mainland China is trying to influence Taiwan presidential election, warns US ‘ambassador’

  • Brent Christensen, the most senior US diplomat on the self-ruled island, says ‘malign actors’ are using disinformation to undermine the democratic process
  • Island’s independence-leaning government has already accused Beijing of using a variety of means to target the January election
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 9:00pm, 22 Nov, 2019

Suppliers in Taiwan have been told to stop selling three Huawei smartphone models, including the P30 Pro. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Taiwan halts sale of Huawei phones that identify self-ruled island as part of mainland China

  • National Communications Commission orders firms to stop offering P30, P30 Pro and Nova 5T models because their displays include the words ‘Taiwan, China’ for time zones and contacts
  • Reference impairs island’s ‘national dignity’, commission’s deputy director says
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:22pm, 15 Nov, 2019

