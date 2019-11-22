The US has said it will work with Taiwan to combat disinformation. Photo: Reuters
Mainland China is trying to influence Taiwan presidential election, warns US ‘ambassador’
- Brent Christensen, the most senior US diplomat on the self-ruled island, says ‘malign actors’ are using disinformation to undermine the democratic process
- Island’s independence-leaning government has already accused Beijing of using a variety of means to target the January election
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
The US has said it will work with Taiwan to combat disinformation. Photo: Reuters
Suppliers in Taiwan have been told to stop selling three Huawei smartphone models, including the P30 Pro. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan halts sale of Huawei phones that identify self-ruled island as part of mainland China
- National Communications Commission orders firms to stop offering P30, P30 Pro and Nova 5T models because their displays include the words ‘Taiwan, China’ for time zones and contacts
- Reference impairs island’s ‘national dignity’, commission’s deputy director says
Topic | Huawei
Suppliers in Taiwan have been told to stop selling three Huawei smartphone models, including the P30 Pro. Photo: Bloomberg