Former Hong Kong police commissioner Andy Tsang Wai-hung has missed out on a top posting with the United Nations. Photo: SCMP
Former Hong Kong top cop Andy Tsang misses out on plum UN posting
- Decision in Tsang’s favour would be ‘diplomatically unsafe’ according to source
- Tsang has risen quickly in mainland Chinese postings following his role in ending 2014 ‘umbrella movement’ protests
Topic | United Nations
US President Donald Trump is expected to sign the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, according to the bill’s sponsor, Senator Marco Rubio. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump likely to sign US’ Hong Kong democracy bill, sponsor Marco Rubio says
- ‘My understanding is that they will sign’ the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, senator tells CNBC
- Pundits say the president is in no position to push back, even if signing the bill that has angered Beijing complicates his effort to end the trade war
Topic | Hong Kong protests
