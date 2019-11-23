Channels

Former Hong Kong police commissioner Andy Tsang Wai-hung has missed out on a top posting with the United Nations. Photo: SCMP
Diplomacy

Former Hong Kong top cop Andy Tsang misses out on plum UN posting

  • Decision in Tsang’s favour would be ‘diplomatically unsafe’ according to source
  • Tsang has risen quickly in mainland Chinese postings following his role in ending 2014 ‘umbrella movement’ protests
Topic |   United Nations
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 12:07pm, 23 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, according to the bill’s sponsor, Senator Marco Rubio. Photo: AFP
Politics

Donald Trump likely to sign US’ Hong Kong democracy bill, sponsor Marco Rubio says

  • ‘My understanding is that they will sign’ the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, senator tells CNBC
  • Pundits say the president is in no position to push back, even if signing the bill that has angered Beijing complicates his effort to end the trade war
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 11:55am, 22 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, according to the bill’s sponsor, Senator Marco Rubio. Photo: AFP
