SCMP
Wang Liqiang “revealed in granular detail” how Beijing covertly controls listed companies to fund intelligence operations. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Chinese spy who 'infiltrated' Hong Kong, Taiwan, defects to Australia, report says

  • Wang 'William' Liqiang gives counter-espionage agency the names of senior military intelligence officers he says funded and conducted operations in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia
  • Spy is now seeking asylum in Australia, saying he 'will be dead' if he returns home, according to media reports
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:16pm, 23 Nov, 2019

The Chinese embassy in Canberra said China does not welcome people who challenge its sovereignty. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China rebukes barred Australian lawmakers, demands repentance for criticism

  • Parliamentarians denied entry for Beijing study trip must 'genuinely repent and redress their mistakes' if dialogue is to take place, embassy says
  • Think tank behind the visit blames media attention for visa problems
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:50pm, 17 Nov, 2019

The Chinese embassy in Canberra said China does not welcome people who challenge its sovereignty. Photo: AFP
