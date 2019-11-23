Wang Liqiang “revealed in granular detail” how Beijing covertly controls listed companies to fund intelligence operations. Photo: Handout
Chinese spy who ‘infiltrated’ Hong Kong, Taiwan, defects to Australia, report says
- Wang ‘William’ Liqiang gives counter-espionage agency the names of senior military intelligence officers he says funded and conducted operations in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia
- Spy is now seeking asylum in Australia, saying he ‘will be dead’ if he returns home, according to media reports
Topic | Espionage
Wang Liqiang “revealed in granular detail” how Beijing covertly controls listed companies to fund intelligence operations. Photo: Handout
The Chinese embassy in Canberra said China does not welcome people who challenge its sovereignty. Photo: AFP
China rebukes barred Australian lawmakers, demands repentance for criticism
- Parliamentarians denied entry for Beijing study trip must ‘genuinely repent and redress their mistakes’ if dialogue is to take place, embassy says
- Think tank behind the visit blames media attention for visa problems
Topic | China-Australia relations
The Chinese embassy in Canberra said China does not welcome people who challenge its sovereignty. Photo: AFP