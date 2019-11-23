Pope Francis, at the Assumption Cathedral in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis avoids offence in greetings to Hong Kong, Beijing and Taipei
- Diplomatic good wishes from above for Carrie Lam, Xi Jinping and Tsai Ing-wen as pontiff flies over on his way to Japan
- No mention of Hong Kong unrest or other contentious issues in papal telegrams
Pope Francis, at the Assumption Cathedral in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Polytechnic University in Hung Hom became a fiery battlefield on Monday, a day when police made a record high of at least 1,000 arrests, according to an insider. Photo: Sam Tsang
More than 8,000 petrol bombs primed for Hong Kong streets ‘found in weapons factory at Chinese University’
- Stockpile was in Sha Tin campus of publicly funded university in Hong Kong, source says
- City leader condemns campus ‘weapons factory’ as police source reveals 1,000 arrests made on Monday – highest tally in a day since protests erupted
Polytechnic University in Hung Hom became a fiery battlefield on Monday, a day when police made a record high of at least 1,000 arrests, according to an insider. Photo: Sam Tsang