China has built dozens of hydropower dams, including this one on the Yarkant River in Xinjiang. Photo: Xinhua
Brahma Chellaney
Opinion

Opinion

Brahma Chellaney

China’s dam-building programme must take neighbours into account

  • Since China began damming the Mekong, droughts have become more frequent and intense in downriver countries
  • By diverting river water to its mega-dams, China has emerged as Asia’s upstream water controller, giving it great leverage
Brahma Chellaney

Brahma Chellaney  

Updated: 4:00pm, 24 Nov, 2019

China has built dozens of hydropower dams, including this one on the Yarkant River in Xinjiang. Photo: Xinhua
