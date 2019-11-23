Channels

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the US had “grossly interfered” in its internal affairs. Photo: Winson Wong
Diplomacy

United States is the ‘biggest source of global instability’, Chinese foreign minister says

  • American politicians are ‘smearing China all over the world without facts or evidence’, Wang Yi says
  • Comments come after China’s ambassador to Canada tells Ottawa that following Washington’s lead on Hong Kong democracy bill would be ‘very dangerous’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 9:30pm, 23 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump would not say if he will sign legislation backing Hong Kong’s protesters that sits on his desk. Photo: AFP
China

Donald Trump says ‘very good chance’ of reaching trade deal with China but Hong Kong unrest is ‘complicating factor’

  • Trump wouldn’t say whether he will sign legislation backing Hong Kong’s protesters that passed in the US Congress this week
  • US president says he stands with Hong Kong, ‘freedom’ and his ‘friend’ Xi Jinping
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 4:40am, 23 Nov, 2019

