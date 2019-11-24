US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at a round table event at the Halifax International Security Forum in Halifax on Saturday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien says initial China trade deal still possible, but US will not ignore events in Hong Kong
- The comments add to growing worries that a Chinese crackdown on anti-government protests in Hong Kong could further complicate the trade war
- O’Brien also urges Canada not to use Huawei 5G technology
