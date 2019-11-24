Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at a round table event at the Halifax International Security Forum in Halifax on Saturday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien says initial China trade deal still possible, but US will not ignore events in Hong Kong

  • The comments add to growing worries that a Chinese crackdown on anti-government protests in Hong Kong could further complicate the trade war
  • O’Brien also urges Canada not to use Huawei 5G technology
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:37am, 24 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at a round table event at the Halifax International Security Forum in Halifax on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese President Xi Jinping says China wants to work for a phase one agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China wants a US trade deal – but will fight back if necessary, says President Xi Jinping

  • Chinese leader says his country is working for an agreement on the basis of ‘mutual respect and equality’ in first public comment on prospects for phase one agreement
  • Xi tells Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing ‘Chinese dream’ is nothing to fear but country wants to avoid repeating past ‘humiliations’
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Amanda Lee  

Louise Moon  

Updated: 11:33pm, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping says China wants to work for a phase one agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.