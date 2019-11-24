Self-confessed spy William Wang Liqiang. Photo: Handout
Self-proclaimed Chinese spy William Wang who defected to Australia is a fraud and wanted criminal, China says
- Wang Liqiang convicted of fraud in 2016 and under investigation for another alleged crime, Shanghai police say
- Wang claims to be Beijing-sponsored secret agent who undertook undercover espionage work in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia
Beijing has angrily denied allegations its ruling Communist Party has been covertly meddling in Australian affairs. Photo: Handout
China wants to ‘take over’ Australian politics, former spy chief warns
- Duncan Lewis tells newspaper ‘any person in political office is potentially a target’ for espionage and foreign interference
- He cited incidents of Chinese agents making large contributions to Australian political parties as part of a wide-ranging influence-peddling campaign
