Self-confessed spy William Wang Liqiang. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Self-proclaimed Chinese spy William Wang who defected to Australia is a fraud and wanted criminal, China says

  • Wang Liqiang convicted of fraud in 2016 and under investigation for another alleged crime, Shanghai police say
  • Wang claims to be Beijing-sponsored secret agent who undertook undercover espionage work in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia
Topic |   Espionage
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 1:57pm, 24 Nov, 2019

Beijing has angrily denied allegations its ruling Communist Party has been covertly meddling in Australian affairs. Photo: Handout
Australasia

China wants to ‘take over’ Australian politics, former spy chief warns

  • Duncan Lewis tells newspaper ‘any person in political office is potentially a target’ for espionage and foreign interference
  • He cited incidents of Chinese agents making large contributions to Australian political parties as part of a wide-ranging influence-peddling campaign
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:01pm, 22 Nov, 2019

