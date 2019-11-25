China and the US are vying for influence in the race to build smart cities across Southeast Asia. Photo: Alamy
Can China outsmart the United States in the race to build smart cities in Southeast Asia?
- Region is at the heart of the geopolitical rivalry between the two economic giants, experts say
- Both have committed to regional partnerships but US is struggling to make its mark
Will China be the ‘world’s first modern powerhouse not built on the road of capitalism’? Illustration: Kuen Lau
China’s Shenzhen is using big data to become a smart ‘socialist model city’
- Beijing tells southern technology centre to use ‘best modern governance practices that promote high quality and sustainable development’
- China will be the ‘world’s first modern powerhouse not built on the road of capitalism’, head of national economic planning agency says
