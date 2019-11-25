Channels

China and the US are vying for influence in the race to build smart cities across Southeast Asia. Photo: Alamy
Diplomacy

Can China outsmart the United States in the race to build smart cities in Southeast Asia?

  • Region is at the heart of the geopolitical rivalry between the two economic giants, experts say
  • Both have committed to regional partnerships but US is struggling to make its mark
Topic |   Asean
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 5:17am, 25 Nov, 2019

China and the US are vying for influence in the race to build smart cities across Southeast Asia. Photo: Alamy
Will China be the 'world's first modern powerhouse not built on the road of capitalism'? Illustration: Kuen Lau
Politics

China’s Shenzhen is using big data to become a smart ‘socialist model city’

  • Beijing tells southern technology centre to use ‘best modern governance practices that promote high quality and sustainable development’
  • China will be the ‘world’s first modern powerhouse not built on the road of capitalism’, head of national economic planning agency says
Topic |   Shenzhen
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Updated: 5:04pm, 1 Nov, 2019

Will China be the ‘world’s first modern powerhouse not built on the road of capitalism’? Illustration: Kuen Lau
