Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Meng Wanzhou is currently fighting extradition to the US through the Canadian courts. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China’s relationship with Canada remains deadlocked as fate of detainees continues to cast a long shadow

  • New Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne insists that the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor is an ‘absolute priority’ for Ottawa
  • However, Beijing shows no signs of changing its view that freeing Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is a precondition for better relations
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 11:13pm, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Meng Wanzhou is currently fighting extradition to the US through the Canadian courts. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under renewed pressure to speak out on the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Campaigners urge Canada’s Trudeau to adopt US-style Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act

  • The Canadian leader has kept relatively quiet regarding the Hong Kong protests. Campaigners hope that will change now the election is behind him
  • But some experts say he is unlikely to risk jeopardising trade
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 12:45pm, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under renewed pressure to speak out on the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.