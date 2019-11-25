Meng Wanzhou is currently fighting extradition to the US through the Canadian courts. Photo: AP
China’s relationship with Canada remains deadlocked as fate of detainees continues to cast a long shadow
- New Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne insists that the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor is an ‘absolute priority’ for Ottawa
- However, Beijing shows no signs of changing its view that freeing Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is a precondition for better relations
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under renewed pressure to speak out on the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Reuters
Campaigners urge Canada’s Trudeau to adopt US-style Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
- The Canadian leader has kept relatively quiet regarding the Hong Kong protests. Campaigners hope that will change now the election is behind him
- But some experts say he is unlikely to risk jeopardising trade
Topic | Hong Kong protests
