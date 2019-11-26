A pro-democracy advocate confronts riot police in Hong Kong on Sunday, when pan-democrat candidates scored landslide victories in district council elections. Photo: EPA-EFE
US lawmakers voice support for the message Hong Kong voters are sending to Beijing
- But President Donald Trump and his State Department remain silent on the pro-democracy candidates’ lopsided victory on Sunday
- ‘China take notice. The people are speaking,’ writes US Senator Josh Hawley
The fate of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act will soon rest with US President Donald Trump. Photo: White House via AP
