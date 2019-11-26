The US’ Robert Lighthizer (left) and Steve Mnuchin, and China’s Liu He (centre), pictured during talks last month, spoke by telephone on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade war: Liu He, Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin hold phone call on core concerns over phase one deal
- The two sides agree to continue communication about an agreement, Beijing says
- Call suggests China is keeping trade negotiations separate from other disputes with Washington
The US’ Robert Lighthizer (left) and Steve Mnuchin, and China’s Liu He (centre), pictured during talks last month, spoke by telephone on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in Beijing earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
China ready to turn its attention to Europe in 2020, as US trade deal gets closer
- After a year of intense focus on its relations with Washington, Beijing is preparing for a renewal of its ties with the EU
- A series of engagements are planned with Brussels next year, starting with a bilateral summit in April
