SCMP
The US’ Robert Lighthizer (left) and Steve Mnuchin, and China’s Liu He (centre), pictured during talks last month, spoke by telephone on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US-China trade war: Liu He, Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin hold phone call on core concerns over phase one deal

  • The two sides agree to continue communication about an agreement, Beijing says
  • Call suggests China is keeping trade negotiations separate from other disputes with Washington
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 12:39pm, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in Beijing earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China ready to turn its attention to Europe in 2020, as US trade deal gets closer

  • After a year of intense focus on its relations with Washington, Beijing is preparing for a renewal of its ties with the EU
  • A series of engagements are planned with Brussels next year, starting with a bilateral summit in April
Topic |   China-EU relations
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 2:46am, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
