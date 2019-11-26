Surveillance cameras monitor school children in Akto county in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Germany steps up criticism over China’s Xinjiang policies with call for it to ‘meet its international human rights obligations’
- Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued warning in wake of publication of documents that ‘highlight workings of mass detention camps’
- Human rights observers have accused Chinese authorities of locking up a million or more mainly Uygur but Beijing says they are ‘vocational training camps’
Topic | Xinjiang
China refers to its camps in Xinjiang as vocational skills centres. Photo: Reuters
China says human rights criticism unhelpful for trade talks amid UN push to stop Xinjiang detentions
- 23 nations including US make joint statement to human rights committee urging respect for rights and end to arbitrary detention of Uygurs
- Beijing’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun says countries want a trade deal on one hand while casting blame about rights issues on the other
Topic | US-China relations
