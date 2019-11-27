Channels

Chinese frigate Weifang arrives in Cape Town on Sunday in preparation for a joint navy drill. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China, Russia and South Africa team up for first joint naval drill

  • Chinese frigate deployed as part of PLA Navy’s mission to become a blue-water force, observer says
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 7:08am, 27 Nov, 2019

Chinese frigate Weifang arrives in Cape Town on Sunday in preparation for a joint navy drill. Photo: Xinhua
China has built a batch of its Type 054A frigate for Pakistan. Photo: Handout
Military

Chinese ships and radar boost navies of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

  • Anti-stealth radar seen at Pakistan’s airbase, while China builds ships for its navy, refurbishes others in Bangladeshi colours and gifts vessel to Sri Lanka
  • Latest supplies come amid suggestions that China is encircling India by developing relationships with its neighbours
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 11:07pm, 23 Nov, 2019

China has built a batch of its Type 054A frigate for Pakistan. Photo: Handout
