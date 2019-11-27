Chinese frigate Weifang arrives in Cape Town on Sunday in preparation for a joint navy drill. Photo: Xinhua
China, Russia and South Africa team up for first joint naval drill
- Chinese frigate deployed as part of PLA Navy’s mission to become a blue-water force, observer says
Chinese ships and radar boost navies of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
- Anti-stealth radar seen at Pakistan’s airbase, while China builds ships for its navy, refurbishes others in Bangladeshi colours and gifts vessel to Sri Lanka
- Latest supplies come amid suggestions that China is encircling India by developing relationships with its neighbours
