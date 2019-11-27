Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed both Hong Kong and Xinjiang in comments Tuesday at the State Department in Washington. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

US secretary of state hammers China on Hong Kong and Xinjiang

  • Mike Pompeo congratulates Hongkongers on their pro-democracy votes while condemning ‘very significant’ human rights abuses against Uygurs
  • But he holds off saying President Trump will sign Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, as administration seek ‘phase one’ trade deal with Beijing
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 5:46am, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed both Hong Kong and Xinjiang in comments Tuesday at the State Department in Washington. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pro-democracy supporters celebrate the defeat of Junius Ho Kwan-yiu, one of the most high-profile losers in Sunday’s vote. Photo: AFP
Politics

Hong Kong election result a ‘wake-up call’ for China but will it listen?

  • Beijing and its supporters in the city need to carefully review their approach, say analysts as official response remains muted
  • State media does not report pro-establishment side’s heavy losses, saying only that elections have taken place
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
SCMP

William Zheng  

Echo Xie  

Updated: 3:11pm, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pro-democracy supporters celebrate the defeat of Junius Ho Kwan-yiu, one of the most high-profile losers in Sunday’s vote. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.