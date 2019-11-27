US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed both Hong Kong and Xinjiang in comments Tuesday at the State Department in Washington. Photo: EPA-EFE
US secretary of state hammers China on Hong Kong and Xinjiang
- Mike Pompeo congratulates Hongkongers on their pro-democracy votes while condemning ‘very significant’ human rights abuses against Uygurs
- But he holds off saying President Trump will sign Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, as administration seek ‘phase one’ trade deal with Beijing
Pro-democracy supporters celebrate the defeat of Junius Ho Kwan-yiu, one of the most high-profile losers in Sunday’s vote. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong election result a ‘wake-up call’ for China but will it listen?
- Beijing and its supporters in the city need to carefully review their approach, say analysts as official response remains muted
- State media does not report pro-establishment side’s heavy losses, saying only that elections have taken place
