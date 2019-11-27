Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

EU’s carbon border tax will damage global climate change efforts, China says

  • Countries ‘need to prevent unilateralism and protectionism from hurting global growth expectations and the will of countries to combat climate change together’, China’s vice-minister for the environment says
  • Border tax would likely raise the price of Chinese goods in the European market
Topic |   Climate change
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:38pm, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
China has 121.3GW of coal-fired power plants under construction, a US report says. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China’s coal-fired power capacity expands, bucks global trend, report says

  • Capacity has increased by about 4.5 per cent in past 18 months, according to US-based research network Global Energy Monitor
  • Environmental groups have accused Beijing of relaxing efforts to curb coal consumption to amid slower economic growth
Topic |   Climate change
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:01pm, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

China has 121.3GW of coal-fired power plants under construction, a US report says. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.