EU’s carbon border tax will damage global climate change efforts, China says
- Countries ‘need to prevent unilateralism and protectionism from hurting global growth expectations and the will of countries to combat climate change together’, China’s vice-minister for the environment says
- Border tax would likely raise the price of Chinese goods in the European market
China has 121.3GW of coal-fired power plants under construction, a US report says. Photo: Reuters
China’s coal-fired power capacity expands, bucks global trend, report says
- Capacity has increased by about 4.5 per cent in past 18 months, according to US-based research network Global Energy Monitor
- Environmental groups have accused Beijing of relaxing efforts to curb coal consumption to amid slower economic growth
