Donald Trump says the trade talks with China could produce “a very important deal”. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US-China trade deal is closer but we’re watching Hong Kong, Donald Trump says

  • Talks on phase one deal ‘in final throes’ after phone conversation between China’s Liu He and US’ Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin
  • ‘But we want to see it go well in Hong Kong,’ US president says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 5:47pm, 27 Nov, 2019

Donald Trump says the trade talks with China could produce "a very important deal". Photo: Reuters
US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at a round table event at the Halifax International Security Forum in Halifax on Saturday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien says initial China trade deal still possible, but US will not ignore events in Hong Kong

  • The comments add to growing worries that a Chinese crackdown on anti-government protests in Hong Kong could further complicate the trade war
  • O’Brien also urges Canada not to use Huawei 5G technology and criticises ‘silence’ over China’s detention of Muslims
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
SCMP

Reuters  

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:55am, 24 Nov, 2019

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at a round table event at the Halifax International Security Forum in Halifax on Saturday. Photo: AP
