Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Achieving stability and security in the Middle East requires justice and multilateralism, according to China’s assistant foreign minister. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China blames chaos in Middle East on United States’ ‘self-serving swashbuckling’

  • America is the only superpower with real influence in the region, but its unilateral approach is at the root of the problem, assistant foreign minister tells security forum in Beijing
  • Official also accuses other Western nations of applying ‘double standards’ on fighting terrorism
Topic |   Middle East
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 6:00pm, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Achieving stability and security in the Middle East requires justice and multilateralism, according to China’s assistant foreign minister. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Vice-President Mike Pence speaks to troops at Arbil International Airport. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

US Vice-President Mike Pence avoids Baghdad leaders on surprise Iraq visit

  • A US official said Pence ‘encouraged the Iraqi government to disassociate itself with Iran’, a key power broker in the country
Topic |   Iraq
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:25am, 24 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vice-President Mike Pence speaks to troops at Arbil International Airport. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.