Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Donkeys are kept in a holding area at a site in Naivasha, Kenya next to dump where rotting carcasses are stored. Photo: The Donkey Sanctuary via AP
Diplomacy

How China’s demand for donkey skins risks ‘devastating impact’ on poor East African communities

  • Hides are used to make traditional medicinal products, but campaigners fear it will fuel black market in stolen animals that will hit poor rural homes hardest
  • Kenya is the only country in the region to license slaughterhouses, but donkeys from neighbouring countries are being killed to satisfy demand
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 5:31am, 28 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donkeys are kept in a holding area at a site in Naivasha, Kenya next to dump where rotting carcasses are stored. Photo: The Donkey Sanctuary via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Consumption of donkeys is hurting vulnerable communities. Photo: The Donkey Sanctuary
East Asia

Chinese medicine ejiao has left the world’s donkey population in crisis, British study finds

  • Demand for gelatin obtained from donkey hide is fuelling a collapse in numbers across Africa, South America and Asia
  • Charity says global population could be cut in half within five years if governments do not intervene
Topic |   Animal rights in China
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 4:03pm, 24 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Consumption of donkeys is hurting vulnerable communities. Photo: The Donkey Sanctuary
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.