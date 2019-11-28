Donkeys are kept in a holding area at a site in Naivasha, Kenya next to dump where rotting carcasses are stored. Photo: The Donkey Sanctuary via AP
How China’s demand for donkey skins risks ‘devastating impact’ on poor East African communities
- Hides are used to make traditional medicinal products, but campaigners fear it will fuel black market in stolen animals that will hit poor rural homes hardest
- Kenya is the only country in the region to license slaughterhouses, but donkeys from neighbouring countries are being killed to satisfy demand
Consumption of donkeys is hurting vulnerable communities. Photo: The Donkey Sanctuary
