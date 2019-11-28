Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong meets German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin on September 9 at a gathering of prominent figures in politics, business, sports, art and culture held by German newspaper BILD. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese envoy to Germany Wu Ken again denounces outreach to pro-democracy Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong
- Calls German lawmakers’ September meeting with Wong ‘a direct provocation’ of Beijing’s ire
- Says the encounter ‘has severely disrupted’ Chinese-German relations
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters near the US consulate in Hong Kong in September calling on American lawmakers to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Kyodo
US ambassador Terry Branstad expressed ‘grave concerns’ about Hong Kong after Chinese protest over human rights act
- Foreign ministry summoned envoy to lodge protest about American ‘meddling’ in China’s internal affairs
- Beijing has now issued three official complaints about Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which is currently awaiting Donald Trump’s signature
