Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong meets German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin on September 9 at a gathering of prominent figures in politics, business, sports, art and culture held by German newspaper BILD. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese envoy to Germany Wu Ken again denounces outreach to pro-democracy Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong

  • Calls German lawmakers’ September meeting with Wong ‘a direct provocation’ of Beijing’s ire
  • Says the encounter ‘has severely disrupted’ Chinese-German relations
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Albert Han

Albert Han  

Updated: 9:00am, 28 Nov, 2019

Protesters near the US consulate in Hong Kong in September calling on American lawmakers to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Kyodo
US ambassador Terry Branstad expressed ‘grave concerns’ about Hong Kong after Chinese protest over human rights act

  • Foreign ministry summoned envoy to lodge protest about American ‘meddling’ in China’s internal affairs
  • Beijing has now issued three official complaints about Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which is currently awaiting Donald Trump’s signature
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 11:25pm, 26 Nov, 2019

